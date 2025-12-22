AAP’s sarcasm on bad air issue a pity, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for making sarcastic remarks about the pollution crisis in the capital, using references to Superman, Spiderman, Batman, and Santa Claus fainting. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the Kejriwal government of neglecting pollution concerns for over a decade, claiming that the people of Delhi are suffering as a result.

He also pointed to the alleged failure of the AAP government in managing pollution when it was in power, while also highlighting issues such as the distribution of fake medicines in Delhi government hospitals and scams in Mohalla Clinics.

Earlier, AAP Delhi State president Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a video on social media, humorously depicting superheroes fainting due to the toxic air in Delhi. Bhardwaj criticized the BJP-led government for not taking meaningful action to combat pollution and claimed, “Even superheroes were shocked by the state of air quality in the capital.”

He added, “First, the BJP government must stop the manipulation at Air Quality Index monitoring stations and then take concrete measures to reduce pollution.”