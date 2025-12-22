Air pollution Crisis: Masked reality of AQI stations

As Delhi gasps for breath beneath a hazardous layer, one of the most spoken topics in the city is AQI (Air Quality Index). While many theories flood social media and citizens measure the air quality index using several machines--a troubling question keeps resurfacing: can the city’s official air quality numbers be trusted?

Behind the daily AQI bulletins lies a network of 38 real-time monitoring stations installed between 2010 and 2018 by three different agencies–the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). These stations are meant to serve as the scientific backbone of Delhi’s pollution response. But a closer look at them raises serious concerns, pointing to a pattern of non-compliance with prescribed norms.

CPCB guidelines require pollution sampling inlets to be placed away from trees, buildings and major roads to ensure free airflow and representative data. Yet, barring a handful, most stations visited were staggered in by dense vegetation, boundary walls or nearby structures, with branches hanging dangerously close to the inlets. Several stations were also found close to busy roads, contrary to norms that mandate a minimum distance to avoid skewed readings.

Typically housed inside schools, colleges and stadiums, these were barely noticeable. This questionable sighting has fuelled public scepticism, especially on days when residents’ personal air quality monitors recorded AQI levels above 850, while official stations reported far lower figures. With the worsening air crisis in the city, the integrity of the very system measuring the AQI is under scrutiny.