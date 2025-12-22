Beautiful Burdens

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the fading echo of a breathtaking song. We return to Pandora; feel the caress of the wind, flow of the water, softness of its bioluminescence, and breath of every being. Decades later, you still feel the exhilarating rush when the Sullys soar the skies on top of their winged reptiles. There is immense joy in the little moments where the characters interact with the seemingly conscious ecosystem all around them.

When James Cameron takes the time to show us the children exploring the ocean, playing with their aquatic friends, it reminds us why the alien planet struck a chord with us, leaving us yearning for a place that never was, and a curious case of unlived nostalgia sets in. As for the story itself, we keep finding echoes of earlier storytelling beats threaded through interesting moral quandaries set around the world and its characters, of which most of them are interesting, some of them stale, and all of them woefully underexplored.

We begin right after the events of The Way of Water. Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), now living among the water tribe, are still reeling from the death of their eldest son. Their second-born, Lo'ak, blames himself for the death of his brother. Quaritch (Stephen Lang) is out to catch the traitor-rebel Jake and reconnect with his estranged son Spider, who is now living with the Sullys. Somewhere in the mix is Varang, the eccentric head of the Ash people, who wants to “spread her fire everywhere.”

Amidst the ingenuity of the rich design of Pandora and the complex weave of character dynamics is the echo of moments from previous films. Humans destroy everything in their wake to obtain the resources of Pandora. A scientist (a marine biologist this time) pleads with the soldiers to stop destroying the delicate Pandora ecosystem again. Neytiri’s love for Jake and her family is tested again. Jake tames the legendary aerial predator, becomes the Toruk Makto, and unifies the tribes to fight the humans again.

A frustrating number of times, Fire and Ash swells on the shores of greatness but quickly recedes before any meaningful imprint occurs. Take, for example, the shocking moral conundrum Jake Sully is thrown into. He has to choose between killing a loved one and letting the biggest scientific breakthrough into the hands of humans, which would help them effortlessly colonise Pandora. A profound character moment, it could have been the central overarching conflict of the entire film, but we are overwhelmed by a million different things. Neytri faces a torrent of similar emotions, trying not to let her seething hatred for the Sky People spill over to her husband and half-breed children.