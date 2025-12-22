Fake premium smartphone racket busted

NEW DELHI: A covert operation by the Delhi Police has exposed an organised network that was illegally assembling and selling counterfeit premium smartphones from a shop in Karol Bagh.

Four men were arrested after police allegedly caught them in the middle of assembling fake high-end mobile phones, which were later sold to customers as genuine branded devices.

According to police, the racket specialised in manufacturing counterfeit versions of premium smartphones, including fold and flip models that command high prices in the market. During the raid, officers recovered 512 fake smartphones, both fully assembled and semi-assembled, along with a large stock of mobile components, fake IMEI stickers and specialised tools.