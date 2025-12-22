MCD collects Rs 54.98 lakh in fines for pollution violations

NEW DELHI: In an effort towards curbing air pollution in the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed total fines of Rs 54.98 lakh against the ones involved in biomass burning and illegal dumping of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste and other violations during the month of December.

Around 7,023 challans adding up to a penalty amount of Rs 43.26 lakh has been issued during the enforcement drive to monitor illegal dumping of C&D waste and other violations that are a major contributing factor to air pollution across Delhi, said officials

The penalties imposed were in accordance with provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, solid waste management regulations and NGT directions.

According to an official communication, around 356 MCD surveillance teams with officials were deployed for inspection drives across multiple locations in all 12 zones between December 1 and December 20.

In addition, the corporation also took stern action against open burning of waste and penalties amounting to approx Rs 11.72 lakh were imposed against 420 violators for burning of biomass during this period.