What is turning Delhi’s children into criminals?

Delhi lives in two cities, one glitters, the other festers. When conversations around childhood takes place in drawing rooms and academic circles, they are almost always about the progeny of privilege.

We speak endlessly of adolescent depression, screen addiction, and performance anxiety, but the case studies almost always revolve around children who have parents, resources, and institutional support.

The other city, home to millions of the poor, tells a far more disturbing tale. Here childhood is short, harsh, and often brutal. A recent newspaper report lays bare this reality with chilling clarity. Between January and August this year alone, minors in Delhi were allegedly involved in 101 murders, 92 rapes, 157 robberies and dacoities, 161 attempted murders, 139 cases of causing hurt, and 460 cases of burglary and theft. Over 190 juveniles were apprehended for murder, 288 for attempted murder, 268 for robbery and dacoity, 101 for rape, and 220 for causing hurt. The largest number, 575 were held for burglaries and thefts.

And this isn’t an aberration. In just the first week of this month, 13 minors were accused of four heinous crimes, sexual assault of a boy in a government school in Rohini, two murders in Shakarpur and Wazirabad, and the killing of a cabbie near Hazrat Nizamuddin. The city is not merely witnessing delinquency, it is seeing children descend into cycles of violence with alarming regularity.

Ask the so-called experts why this is happening and they will provide explanations that, while not incorrect, are painfully incomplete. Juveniles are drawn into burglaries and thefts under the influence of drugs, they say. Gangs lure impoverished minors with intoxicants and then deploy them for criminal activities.