A museum of memories

A great room is the one that holds a thousand memories together,” says Upasana Sharma, a mother and a social worker, as we walk into her home in Gurugram. It’s a home transformed into a mini museum, with artefacts, antique furniture, and collectibles from around the world. Be it a British-era shelf or an old Indian barrel—every piece is restructured into furniture.

Colour drenching was one of the core interior trends of 2025, with maximalism back in the reckoning. Sharma’s living room is a breathing testament to this trend, long before it actually became a thing. Warm lights in huge modern chandeliers, a huge maroon canvas used as a backdrop for the sofa, endless paintings of her son placed all over, and ceramics and artworks from renowned artists form a tiny bit of the living room.

Sharma says minimalism for her means lack of opinion or personal style. The chairs come from Goa, the table is from a British-era collection, and the barrel turned into a bar is another antique piece. Breaking the monotone of brown and maroon stand her green indoor plants, extremely old photographs of Delhi and her son’s artworks in canvases of all sizes.