Christmas by candlelight

Imagine a room laden with candles, soft music filling the air, and dimmed lighting. The capital is set to experience just that this Christmas eve, as a candlelit concert featuring pianist Tavan Shah takes place at the city’s Le Meridien on December 24.
The event, which is part of the well-known candlelight concert series — organised by Live Your City, a brand under the American live-entertainment discovery platform Fever Labs Inc. — will include a live performance by Shah, Christmas music, and a gently illuminated candlelit setting.
Candlelight concerts are beginning to take off in India. These immersive live music shows are designed to make classical and instrumental music more accessible to wider audiences, and are known for turning popular cultural and architectural places into glowing performance venues using thousands of LED candles.
Shah will perform a specially curated set of Christmas soundtracks, including popular favourites such as ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’, ‘Last Christmas’, ‘Carol of the Bells’, ‘Jingle Bells Rock’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’, among others.
From toy keyboard
Shah says it all began when he was five, after his parents bought him a small keyboard from a toy shop. He trained on harmonium and Indian classical vocals the following years. It was only later, on seeing a pianist effortlessly play melodies, that he found himself drawn to the piano and, eventually, to Western music traditions.
In 2022, the musician completed his master’s degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, specialising in classical piano. Shah will bring his own interpretation to each piece in the curated song list at the hotel event.
He says the candlelit format significantly influences both the audience’s experience and the performer’s state of mind.
“When I step onto the stage in a room lit only by candles, I feel inspired and completely at ease,” he says. Candlelight performances, in contrast to traditional classical concerts, are relaxed, the audience even hums along to the songs.
According to Shah, familiar tunes allow listeners to mentally recollect lyrics even in the absence of words, fostering a sense of emotional connection.
Live Your City has already hosted candlelight concerts at several prominent venues in Delhi NCR, including the Sunder Nursery Amphitheatre, Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Roseate House, and Stainless Gallery. In addition to Delhi, the show has visited over 30 cities across the country.
The concert at Le Meridien holds special significance for Shah. “I first performed at a Candlelight Concert here,” he tells TMS. “It feels like coming back home.”
(Tickets available at liveyourcity.com)