Christmas by candlelight

Imagine a room laden with candles, soft music filling the air, and dimmed lighting. The capital is set to experience just that this Christmas eve, as a candlelit concert featuring pianist Tavan Shah takes place at the city’s Le Meridien on December 24.

The event, which is part of the well-known candlelight concert series — organised by Live Your City, a brand under the American live-entertainment discovery platform Fever Labs Inc. — will include a live performance by Shah, Christmas music, and a gently illuminated candlelit setting.

Candlelight concerts are beginning to take off in India. These immersive live music shows are designed to make classical and instrumental music more accessible to wider audiences, and are known for turning popular cultural and architectural places into glowing performance venues using thousands of LED candles.

Shah will perform a specially curated set of Christmas soundtracks, including popular favourites such as ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’, ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’, ‘Last Christmas’, ‘Carol of the Bells’, ‘Jingle Bells Rock’ and ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’, among others.