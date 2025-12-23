Delhi wakes up to 'severe' air quality, AQI above 400 at 27 stations

Residents of the national capital woke up to dangerously polluted air on Tuesday as a thick blanket of fog and haze enveloped the city, pushing air quality levels deep into the severe category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 400 at 27 monitoring stations across Delhi, while several locations slipped into the even more alarming severe-plus range.

At 9 am, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 415, a sharp deterioration from the very poor category recorded a day earlier, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Of the 40 air quality monitoring stations in the city, more than two-thirds reported AQI levels above 400, a threshold associated with serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

Five areas recorded severe-plus pollution, with Anand Vihar emerging as the worst-affected location at an AQI of 470. Other hotspots included Nehru Nagar (463), Okhla (459), Mundka (459), and Siri Fort (450), as per readings available on the CPCB’s SAMEER app.