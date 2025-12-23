Government to soon roll out DARPAN 2.0 portal to monitor key schemes

NEW DELHI: Aiming to ensure transparent and efficient governance, the Delhi government has planned to soon roll out DARPAN 2.0, an advanced, unified performance-monitoring dashboard developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Designed as a real-time, analytics-driven platform, DARPAN 2.0 will provide the decision makers and various government departments with a consolidated view of key schemes and services, enabling faster, evidence-based decision-making.

DARPAN (Dashboard for Analytics, Review and Performance Assessment Nationwide) is a configurable, multilingual platform developed by NIC under MeitY. It enables 24x7 monitoring of flagship schemes through drill-down dashboards, KPI-based scorecards, and seamless API-based data integration.

The government said that the platform will help to address the longstanding challenge of siloed and inconsistent data across departments by integrating multiple MIS systems into a single, visually intuitive interface. It will feature department-wise key performance indicators (KPIs), live progress tracking, early-warning indicators and comparative analytics, ensuring greater accountability and coordination.

It will be customised for Delhi with priority schemes integrated through secure APIs. The rollout will be conducted in phases over 12–16 weeks, culminating in comprehensive training for nodal officers across all departments.