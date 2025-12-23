IIT-Abu Dhabi campus to host 400 students

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus will have around 400 students next year, nearly double the present strength, a top official said on Monday.

Shantanu Roy, Executive Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi-Abu Dhabi said that while IIT Delhi currently has around 12,000 students, the Abu Dhabi campus has 182 students.

That number is likely to become 400 next year, Roy told visiting Indian media during an interaction at the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus recently.

Asked about what differentiates IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus with other IIT campuses in India, Roy said, “This is in a different geography and is being aligned with the priorities of the United Arab Emirates. India is a much bigger country, with a much larger population, the economic expanse is large.” Roy said the campus is aligned with the priorities of the UAE in terms of energy, sustainability, & Artificial Intelligence (AI).