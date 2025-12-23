Man held for murder over drunken brawl

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a labourer following an altercation while they were drinking in Delhi’s Prem Nagar area, police said on Monday. The accused was apprehended while attempting to flee to Bihar by train.

A PCR call was received on Friday regarding a labourer lying unconscious with grievous head injuries. Police reached the spot and shifted him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased, identified as Mukesh, a native of Bihar, worked as a labourer at a building material stock site. A case was registered at Prem Nagar police station, DCP (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

During investigation, it was revealed that two fellow labourers, Munsi Rai and Vishu Rai, had been missing since the previous night. Both fled to Bihar via train from Anand Vihar railway station. After a sustained search inside the running train, the two were identified and arrested. Munsi Rai’s involvement has been established, and he was arrested.

Interrogation revealed that on the night of Thursday and Friday, Munsi and Mukesh were consuming liquor. An altercation broke out when Mukesh allegedly abused and assaulted Munsi with a brick. In retaliation, Munsi struck Mukesh on the head with a brick. Vishu intervened, but Mukesh collapsed. Seeing him unconscious, both fled the spot, the DCP added.