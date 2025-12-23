No waiver of challans for PUC norm violations

NEW DELHI: Amid rise in pollution level in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to take several measures including exploring of pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing of new guidelines for e-rickshaws, rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes besides strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans.

The decisions to these effects were made after a high-level review meeting taken by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday to assess pollution control measures. Unregulated movement of e-rickshaws has emerged as a major cause of traffic congestion, leading to higher fuel consumption and increased pollution.

To address this issue, the Delhi government will soon issue comprehensive new guidelines for e-rickshaws. These guidelines will regulate their operational areas and routes to ensure smoother traffic flow and better road management.

To further strengthen public transport, the government has decided to rationalise DTC bus routes. The chief minister said that DTC services must reach every area and neighbourhood of the city.

Scientific and rational route planning will improve last-mile connectivity and encourage citizens to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles. Gupta also took a strict view of vehicles operating without valid PUC certificates. Under existing provisions, polluting vehicles attract a penalty of `10,000. It was observed that in several cases vehicle owners approach Lok Adalats to get these fines reduced, which weakens the deterrent effect.