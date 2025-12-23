No waiver of challans for PUC norm violations

NEW DELHI: Amid rise in pollution level in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to take several measures including exploring of pooled and shared electric bus services in Delhi-NCR, issuing of new guidelines for e-rickshaws, rationalising Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes besides strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms without any waiver of challans.
The decisions to these effects were made after a high-level review meeting taken by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday to assess pollution control measures. Unregulated movement of e-rickshaws has emerged as a major cause of traffic congestion, leading to higher fuel consumption and increased pollution.
To address this issue, the Delhi government will soon issue comprehensive new guidelines for e-rickshaws. These guidelines will regulate their operational areas and routes to ensure smoother traffic flow and better road management.
To further strengthen public transport, the government has decided to rationalise DTC bus routes. The chief minister said that DTC services must reach every area and neighbourhood of the city.
Scientific and rational route planning will improve last-mile connectivity and encourage citizens to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles. Gupta also took a strict view of vehicles operating without valid PUC certificates. Under existing provisions, polluting vehicles attract a penalty of `10,000. It was observed that in several cases vehicle owners approach Lok Adalats to get these fines reduced, which weakens the deterrent effect.
Gupta clarified that henceforth no challan will be waived under any circumstance. She directed officials to pursue all necessary legal options, including approaching courts if required, while emphasising that the government’s objective is not revenue generation but ensuring clean air for citizens.
The chief minister further directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and implement these decisions with immediate effect. She stated that the Delhi government is fighting a comprehensive and multi-dimensional battle against pollution and will not hesitate to take stringent measures to protect the environment. Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Monday, Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association, said the stringent anti-pollution curbs were hurting business and leading to losses.
He said they have submitted a memorandum of demands to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.