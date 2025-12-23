PUC checks yet to begin at fuel pumps in Noida

NEW DELHI: Even as the Delhi government has enforced a ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule at petrol pumps in the capital, fuel stations in Noida are yet to begin checking pollution certificates, raising questions over enforcement in one of the most polluted NCR cities. Noida, which has a large number of offices and residential complexes, continues to record high pollution levels.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily air quality bulletin, Noida’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 366 at 4 pm on Monday, just below Delhi’s AQI of 373. Two days earlier, Noida had topped the NCR pollution chart, surpassing Delhi.

Despite this, fuel pumps in Noida are not asking vehicle owners to show valid PUC certificates before refuelling, unlike in Delhi where the rule has been made mandatory over the last few days. At an Indian Oil petrol pump in Sector 33, located next to the Noida Regional Transport Office (RTO), staff said they had received no instructions from authorities to check pollution certificates.

“We have not been given any such directions, so we are not checking PUC certificates before refuelling vehicles,” a staff member said. The area around the fuel pump remains heavily congested, with vehicles frequently parked along the road and steady traffic movement throughout the day.