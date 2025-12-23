Sandeep Singhal of UJVN gets Eminent Engineering Personality recognition

NEW DELHI: Dr Sandeep Singhal, managing director of UJVN Limited, has been conferred the prestigious national-level Eminent Engineering Personality Award by The Institution of Engineers (India), recognising his significant contributions to the power and hydropower sector.

The award was presented during the 40th Indian Engineering Congress at Durgapur, West Bengal. Other eminent professionals honoured included Lieutenant General R K Sahni, director general (EME), and Dr Sanjay Kirloskar, chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited.

Dr Singhal holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, an MBA in Finance, and a PhD in Power Management, bringing nearly 38 years of experience in hydropower development and energy management.

He currently serves as managing director of UJVN Limited and Kishau Corporation Limited, and as director, energy cell, in Uttarakhand’s Energy Department. Under his leadership, the 120 MW Vyasi Hydroelectric Project has been successfully commissioned, while the 300 MW Lakhwar and 660 MW Kishau Multipurpose Projects are progressing steadily.

Dr Singhal is also actively promoting renewable energy initiatives, including pumped storage, battery storage, green hydrogen, hydrokinetic turbines, and geothermal energy.