CAQM issues show-cause notices to six thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and adjoining areas has issued show cause notices to six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) located within a 300 km radius of Delhi.

These notices were issued due to non-compliance with the mandatory provisions regarding the co-firing of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue, as specified under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023.

The affected power plants include two in Punjab, three in Haryana, and one in Uttar Pradesh. The plants in Punjab are Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL – Vedanta) in Mansa and PSPCL – Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant in Lehra Mohabbat.

In Haryana, the plants are Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Panipat, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Station (DCRTPS) in Yamunanagar, and Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP) in Hisar. The plant in Uttar Pradesh is Harduaganj Thermal Power Station, operated by UPRVUNL.