CRPF personnel manhandle Unnao rape survivor's mother, prevent her from addressing media

NEW DELHI: Security personnel in Delhi on Wednesday prevented the Unnao rape survivor and her mother from addressing the media and allegedly forced the survivor’s elderly mother to jump off a moving bus, according to reports and eyewitness accounts.

The incident occurred a day after the Delhi High Court suspended the jail sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was serving a life term following his conviction in the 2017 Unnao rape case. The court suspended the sentence pending the disposal of Sengar’s appeal, subject to certain conditions.

The survivor and her mother were protesting the High Court’s decision and had planned to address the media at Mandi House. However, the CRPF-escorted bus transporting them did not stop at the venue. According to a CRPF officer, permission had not been granted for protests at Mandi House or India Gate, and the authorities intended to take the duo either to Jantar Mantar or back to their residence.

The previous night, the survivor, her mother, and activist-lawyer Yogita Bhayana had staged a protest at India Gate, where they were detained by the police.

Speaking to the media after the incident, the survivor’s mother alleged that security personnel forcibly separated her from her daughter. “We did not get justice. My daughter has been held captive. It seems they want to kill us. CRPF men took the girl and dropped me on the road,” she said. She added that they were on their way to Mandi House to protest when her daughter was taken away.