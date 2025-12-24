DTC to operate all buses from April

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday decided that from April next year, bus services operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) will be completely terminated, and all services will be fully operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The Cabinet also decided to rejuvenate over 1,000 reservoirs and water sources across the city to improve groundwater levels, promote biodiversity, and ensure the conservation of clean water sources.

In addition, it approved the establishment of an ‘e-Waste Eco Park’ at Holambi Kalan over 11.5 acres of land to ensure the scientific and safe disposal of electronic waste and strengthen environmental conservation.

“Bringing all bus operations under DTC will enhance service efficiency, allow rationalisation of routes, and ensure better employment stability for drivers and conductors currently engaged under outsourced arrangements. The move is expected to strengthen route planning, ensure accountability, and foster a unified command structure within Delhi’s public transport network,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after the meeting.