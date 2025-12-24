DTC to operate all buses from April

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday decided that from April next year, bus services operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) will be completely terminated, and all services will be fully operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
The Cabinet also decided to rejuvenate over 1,000 reservoirs and water sources across the city to improve groundwater levels, promote biodiversity, and ensure the conservation of clean water sources.
In addition, it approved the establishment of an ‘e-Waste Eco Park’ at Holambi Kalan over 11.5 acres of land to ensure the scientific and safe disposal of electronic waste and strengthen environmental conservation.
“Bringing all bus operations under DTC will enhance service efficiency, allow rationalisation of routes, and ensure better employment stability for drivers and conductors currently engaged under outsourced arrangements. The move is expected to strengthen route planning, ensure accountability, and foster a unified command structure within Delhi’s public transport network,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said after the meeting.
The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies that fall under the Delhi government. There are approximately 1,000 water bodies in Delhi, of which around 160 are under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction. “The rejuvenation of Delhi’s water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year,” the Minister said.
Earlier, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had provided Rs 19 crore for the initiative. With the additional allocation of Rs 100 crore, the objective is to achieve 100 per cent rejuvenation of all identified water bodies.
The Minister also informed that follow-ups would be made with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure similar action on its part.
The Cabinet further approved the establishment of Delhi’s first e-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, covering 11.5 acres, which will adhere to the highest pollution control norms and operate on a 100 per cent circular, zero-waste model.
“This will be India’s first state-of-the-art e-waste facility built on zero pollution and zero wastage principles. The plant will fully recycle and reuse water through an advanced recirculation mechanism,” Sirsa said.
He emphasised that the plant would set a benchmark for sustainable e-waste management, ensure no water or air pollution, and contribute significantly to strengthening Delhi’s clean and sustainable industrial infrastructure.