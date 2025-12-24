'Empty DTC mini buses from CP add to congestion': Traders' body tells Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) has urged the Delhi government to stop the operation of DTC mini buses from Connaught Place, claiming that most of these buses run empty and contribute to the traffic congestion in the area.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the traders’ body said there is little justification for plying the DTC mini buses from Connaught Place as the buses to and from the central business district are largely without passengers.

The association said several mini buses are parked along the Inner Circle and on the radial roads, leading to inconvenience to commuters.