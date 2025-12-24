Fake call centre busted, 10 arrested for duping people in insurance fraud

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a call centre and arrested ten people, including a woman, for duping people in the name of due installments of lapsed insurance policies, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Berry, Ajay Bajpai, Nishant Chauhan, Vinay Malhotra, Kishan Kumar, Daman Bakshi, Sumit Goswami, Brijesh Saini, Nischay Sahu, and Neeraj.

Over Rs 20 lakh was frozen in suspect bank accounts, and around Rs 1 crore was reportedly cheated from different victims, the officials added.

Police analysed data related to various financial cyber fraud complaints reported on the NCRP portal and observed multiple instances of cash withdrawals through cheques from banks, including one in Dwarka Sector-6. Information about the bank account holder led to the apprehension of Nishant Chauhan, who had reached the bank to withdraw Rs 2 lakh. The accused admitted that the amount could be credited to his account at any time for immediate withdrawal.

Chauhan said he was approached by Kishan last year, who arranged his and other accounts to receive cheated amounts. Chauhan would get 10 per cent of the transferred money, while Kishan took the remainder. For larger amounts, Sahil Berry would collect the money, DCP(Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Meanwhile, Rs 3.5 lakh was transferred to Chauhan’s account, and Berry was apprehended at Dwarka Sector-6. Berry admitted to making phone calls to customers, claiming insurance policy maturity, to facilitate fraudulent transfers.

He said Kishan runs a cyber café in Sagarpur, from where calls were made. During raids, Kishan, Daman, Sumit, and other staff were apprehended, officials said. Later, Malhotra, who had arranged bank accounts for Berry and associates, was arrested from Burari, and Bajpai was nabbed from Pandav Nagar, the DCP added.