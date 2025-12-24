Graduates, postgraduates dominate Haryana Police constable batch

CHANDIGARH: A growing number of highly educated youth are joining the Haryana Police, reflecting a notable shift in recruitment trends.

Of the 5,061 newly trained constables who will formally join the force on Wednesday, as many as 969 are postgraduates, 3,324 are graduates, and 768 hold 10+2 or diploma qualifications. The recruits will take the oath of discipline, integrity and public service in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a ceremonial passing-out parade.

Officials said the trend could be attributed to factors such as a challenging job market in the public and private sectors, changing perceptions about the value of academic degrees, or a strong inclination towards uniformed services.

Director of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal, AS Chawla described the batch as academically strong and intellectually capable. “This batch is particularly noteworthy for its academic background. Many recruits are proficient in Hindi, English and Punjabi, which will significantly enhance public communication, cybercrime handling, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric services,” he said.

Chawla added that all recruits have been registered on the Karmayogi Portal and encouraged to undertake various capacity-building courses.