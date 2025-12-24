Graduates, postgraduates dominate Haryana Police constable batch

CHANDIGARH: A growing number of highly educated youth are joining the Haryana Police, reflecting a notable shift in recruitment trends.
Of the 5,061 newly trained constables who will formally join the force on Wednesday, as many as 969 are postgraduates, 3,324 are graduates, and 768 hold 10+2 or diploma qualifications. The recruits will take the oath of discipline, integrity and public service in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a ceremonial passing-out parade.
Officials said the trend could be attributed to factors such as a challenging job market in the public and private sectors, changing perceptions about the value of academic degrees, or a strong inclination towards uniformed services.
Director of the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, Karnal, AS Chawla described the batch as academically strong and intellectually capable. “This batch is particularly noteworthy for its academic background. Many recruits are proficient in Hindi, English and Punjabi, which will significantly enhance public communication, cybercrime handling, technology-driven policing and citizen-centric services,” he said.
Chawla added that all recruits have been registered on the Karmayogi Portal and encouraged to undertake various capacity-building courses.
Women trainees in the batch delivered impressive performances, with Nishu from Jind securing the overall first position. Mohit from Gurugram stood second, while Manjeet Chahal from Hisar secured third position and also won the Best Outdoor Trophy.
“These achievements reflect strong women empowerment and equal opportunity within Haryana Police,” Chawla said.
Officials noted that a large number of recruits hail from rural backgrounds, alongside significant participation from urban areas. In addition, 32 recruits from other states have completed training and earned the distinction of joining the Haryana Police. “This diversity strengthens the force, making it more inclusive and representative,” an official said.
Following the passing-out parade, the 5,061 newly trained constables will be deployed across the state, playing a crucial role in strengthening law and order, peace and citizen security. Haryana Police reiterated its commitment to sensitive, accountable and citizen-oriented policing to reinforce public trust.
Union Minister Amit Shah will attend the ceremony as chief guest. The programme will also be attended by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, senior police and administrative officers, and other dignitaries.