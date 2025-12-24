Jamia professor suspended over exam question on atrocities against Muslims; probe ordered

NEW DELHI: A professor at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been suspended after a question set by him in a semester examination sparked widespread controversy on social media. The university has also constituted an inquiry committee to examine the matter, officials said.

The row revolves around a 15-mark question in the BA (Hons) Social Work first-semester examination, conducted earlier this week for the paper Social Problems in India. The question asked students to “discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India, giving suitable examples.”

The paper was set by Prof Virendra Balaji Shahare. Following complaints and online backlash, the university said it took a “serious view” of what it termed negligence and carelessness on the part of the faculty member.

“An inquiry committee has been formed to examine the issue. Until the committee submits its report, the concerned professor has been placed under suspension,” a university official said, adding that the action was taken to uphold academic responsibility and institutional discipline.