Make-in-India in focus: Delhi police purchase 3,770 weapons in five years

NEW DELHI: In line with the Centre’s thrust on promoting ‘Make-in-India’ products, the Delhi Police has focused on procuring indigenously manufactured weapons over the past few years to strengthen its weaponry.

Sources said that on the lines of armed forces’ defence equipment acquisitions, the Delhi Police has procured 3,770 indigenous weapons over the last five years to enhance operational preparedness and self-reliance.

“The procurements include 1,770 9-mm auto-pistols and 2,000 joint venture protective carbines (JVPC). No foreign-made weapons have been procured during the last five years,” said a police officer aware of arms purchases. “This initiative not only strengthens the operational capabilities of the Delhi Police, but also aligns with the national objective of promoting indigenous production,” the officer said.

In the conference of DPPs/IGPs held last year, it was decided that police in all states need to procure arms on the lines of the armed forces focused on promoting Make-in-India programme.

The arms and ammunition sector has been thrown open to the private industry in order to promote indigenous manufacturing. Apart from sourcing weapons from private industries, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued guidelines for the procurement of arms and ammunition from defence public sector undertakings (PSUs).