'No PUC, No Fuel' policy to continue even after GRAP-IV ends: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to continue its “No PUC, No Fuel” policy even after the lifting of GRAP restrictions, signalling a year-round crackdown on vehicular emissions in the capital.

The decision was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday as part of a broader set of measures aimed at strengthening pollution control and environmental governance.

Announcing the cabinet’s decisions, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate would not be allowed to refuel, regardless of prevailing air quality restrictions. “Vehicle pollution is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution. A vehicle driving without a valid PUC certificate is no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air,” Sirsa said.

He added that inspections of PUC centres had revealed irregularities at 12 locations, following which continuous verification and monitoring would be carried out to ensure transparency and strict compliance with pollution norms. As part of intensified action against industrial pollution, over 800 polluting units have faced enforcement measures in recent weeks.

According to officials, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued closure notices to 411 industrial units, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed around 400 units for violations related to pollution norms.

The government also announced four new Automated Vehicle Testing Stations (ATS) will be made functional in the coming days to strengthen emissions and fitness testing of commercial vehicles. The move is expected to improve compliance and reduce emissions from heavy vehicles.