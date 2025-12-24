Seen on Instagram, Sold in the Lanes

A walk through Hauz Khas Village feels less like entering a market and more like stepping into a carefully edited moodboard. Narrow lanes, cafés and small galleries mean visitors come looking for discovery; that mix of culture and commerce makes the area hospitable to shops that sell story and style as much as garments. It is little surprise, then, that curated second-hand and reworked fashion fits so naturally into the village’s streetscape.

Many of these shops began life on Instagram. During the Covid-19 lockdowns, reels, countdowns and styled drops helped sellers find an audience; the pandemic accelerated interest in pre-loved clothing already whetted by sustainability conversations, and gave small sellers a steady platform. What started as an online hobby for some became an argument for a physical shop—social media creates desire, but the in-person experience closes the sale.

Who’s buying? Predominantly Gen Z (18–25): college students, early-career professionals, content creators and fashion interns for whom Instagram is a discovery tool rather than a checkout counter.



“Most of our clothes are second hand, and some are imported from abroad,” says Pooja Singh, the manager of Shop With Love, one of the laneside stores that moved from Instagram to a brick-and-mortar address. “We mostly stock women’s camisoles, skirts and shorts. Prices start at around ₹700 for sundresses or camisoles and go up to ₹3,000 for jackets with designer labels,” she adds, describing the model that now defines many boutiques here: discovery online, seller editing, and a storefront where customers can try, feel and negotiate.

Korean fashion also shapes what fills these racks. Oversized silhouettes, cropped fur and biker jackets popularised by K-dramas and K-pop draw young shoppers to thrift stores that can mirror those aesthetics.

Reworked pieces, topline prices

Those prices sit above what single new camisoles commonly retail for on major Indian platforms — roughly ₹200–₹400 — while stylised or branded tops often begin at ₹400–₹800. Lightweight faux-fur and constructed jackets range from about ₹800 upwards; finished, reworked or branded jackets typically range from ₹1,500–₹3,000. That pricing logic helps explain why a curated second-hand camisole might be priced at roughly ₹700, and why reworked jackets can reach the top end of the ₹2,000–₹3,000 range.

So why do shoppers choose the lanes over cheaper bazaars? The answer is curation, certainty and ritual. Instagram gives shoppers a look — a silhouette, a mood — but many still want to touch fabric and try a fit under real light before handing over cash. In Hauz Khas, the purchase is social theatre: friends act as fitting-room audience, phones come out for pictures, and mirrors are used as much for performance as for measurement. That experience is part of the product; it is also why many of these shops keep a boutique-style presentation and limit heavy haggling.

“I bought a brown corset and skirt with boots here because I couldn’t find anything like this elsewhere,” says Riya Sharma. “Online is great for browsing, but offline shopping gives me a sense of the material and fit,” she adds. Sharma is also clear-eyed about price differences. “In Sarojini Nagar, I got a sweater for ₹150. Here, the corset and skirt cost ₹950 and ₹1,150. That gap exists, and people are aware of it,” she says, pointing to the trade-off shoppers knowingly make.

Sourcing and mixing

Shop owners counter that the difference lies in sourcing, repair and labour. Many boutiques mix genuinely second-hand items, imported surplus or deadstock, and pieces that have been lightly repaired or reworked, with patching, hand-painting or tailoring adding labour and therefore price.

“I source second-hand clothes and rework them. If something has stains, tears or old patches, I fix it. About 15 percent of my pieces are reworked. The rest are imported,” says Anaya Singh, who opened Quirky Stores two months ago after starting online nearly a year and a half earlier. On pricing, she is direct: “I buy in bulk, but once you rework a piece, the price goes up. That becomes the final product.”

Most sellers here belong to the same generation as their customers. Largely Gen Z and younger millennials aged 24–28, they are solo entrepreneurs or small teams often fashion students or stylists making their first foray into business after starting to resell during the pandemic. Their work is less about resale volume and more about authorship.

Singh’s sourcing spans Europe, the United States and local wholesalers, and she argues thrift clothing is often misunderstood. “People don’t realise these are discarded shipments or once-worn clothes. These are not waste. Most imported pieces are clean and in good condition,” she says. Instagram, she adds, remains necessary mostly for marketing purposes. “Online helps you understand your audience and market your work. But offline is where trust is built. People want to try clothes in real life. Most of my sales happen in-store now.”

Intimate space

Her shop doubles as a community space. Customers sign their names on the window after making a purchase, turning the storefront into a shared archive. Inside, vintage jeans, band sweatshirts and limited-edition labels ranging from Dickies and Carhartt sit alongside Metallica and Linkin Park T-shirts lining the racks.

For some customers, thrift is an emotional choice rather than a practical one. “On normal days, I wear regular clothes and nobody notices. On some days, I wear something like this just to feel good. Everything doesn’t have to be practical. Feeling confident matters,” says Rishika.