1,370 wildlife rescues in capital this year as Delhi government intensifies conservation efforts

NEW DELHI: Amid intensified efforts to strengthen green cover and protect urban biodiversity in the capital, the Delhi government has rescued 1,370 animals, including a leopard, snakes, nilgai, monkeys, peacocks and several other bird species, during 2024-25.

As part of its conservation initiatives, the Delhi government has operationalised a Green Helpline portal to address issues related to the flora and fauna in the city. Citizens can also report such cases through the helpline number.

Rescue operations were conducted for one leopard, 139 nilgai, 439 snakes, 458 monkeys, 109 peacocks, 95 kites and 79 other birds, besides 13 turtles and 38 other animals, during 2024-25. In addition, the government also distributed 5,03,672 saplings under a plantation drive aimed at expanding the capital’s green cover, they said.

The government has also planned to develop Miyawaki forests (dense, bio-diverse forested areas in small urban spaces) across seven hectares, with a target of planting around two lakh trees.

Forests are also proposed at 18 locations across the city, where over one lakh saplings will be planted, the officials added.