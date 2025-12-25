Centre plans to launch ride-hailing mobility app Bharat Taxi, says Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Amit Shah said the central government plans to launch the ride-hailing mobility app ‘Bharat Taxi’ in the cooperative sector within one or two months. He added that the Narendra Modi government stands firmly with the states in their fight against drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, and organised crime.

Speaking at the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) conference on ‘Prosperity through Cooperation–Role of Cooperatives in Sustainable Agriculture’, Shah said, “There is a large section of drivers, auto drivers, and youths who operate motorcycles as taxis in the country. Many companies operate taxis, but profits go to owners, not drivers.”

He added that the initiative aims to reduce commercial vehicle drivers’ dependency on private companies.

Through the Cooperation Ministry, he said, “We will bring Bharat Taxi in one or two months, and every penny of profit will go to drivers.”

The digital app will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society registered under the MSCS Act, 2002 on June 6, 2025, Shah had earlier told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.