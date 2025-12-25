Delhi CM inspects Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, directs infra improvement

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday visited Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden and inspected various departments of the facility. She reviewed medical arrangements, patient facilities, and the administrative systems in place.

During the visit, the chief minister interacted with patients and held discussions with doctors, nursing staff, and other healthcare personnel to understand operational challenges and patient concerns.

She directed officials to ensure timely treatment, uninterrupted availability of medicines, and sensitive behaviour towards patients, reiterating the Delhi government’s commitment to providing quality, accessible, and humane healthcare services to every citizen.

Cleanliness of hospital premises, functionality of medical equipment, and overall patient convenience were also reviewed, and necessary instructions were issued for further improvement. The chief minister emphasised that hospitals must maintain high standards of hygiene and ensure that equipment remains fully functional to avoid inconvenience to patients.

Rekha Gupta interacted specifically with women patients and enquired about the treatment and services being provided. She gave clear instructions to doctors and healthcare workers to maintain sensitive, dignified, and courteous behaviour at every level.

Stressing the need for inclusive healthcare, she said senior citizens and women must be provided special assistance, priority, and additional care during treatment. The chief minister also sought feedback from women patients regarding their hospital experience.