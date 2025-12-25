Delhi government orders private schools to form fee regulation panels

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all private schools in the national capital to constitute School Level Fee Regulation Committees (SLFRCs) by January 10, 2026. The move marks the implementation of a new law to regulate and bring transparency to the fixation of private school fees from the current academic session.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, and its subsequent rules have come into force. The Act will be implemented through a two-tier mechanism comprising school-level committees and district-level appellate bodies.

“The government believes in a balanced solution in the interest of every child. Politics of confrontation is not our policy,” Sood said during a press conference here. The minister said the law serves as a supplementary measure to the Delhi School Education Act, 1973. Its primary objectives are to ensure transparency, accountability and time-bound decisions in fee fixation, while safeguarding interests of parents.

Under the new framework, every private school will have to constitute an SLFRC. This committee will include representatives from the school management, the principal, three teachers, five parents and one nominee from the Directorate of Education. Members would be selected through a lottery system in the presence of observers to maintain transparency, Sood said. The minister said the SLFRC will examine fee proposals submitted by school managements and take a decision within 30 days.

For the 2025-26 academic session, schools have been directed to place their fee structure before the committee by January 25. This replaces the previous practice of submitting proposals by April 1. If the SLFRC fails to reach a decision within the 30-day window, the matter will be automatically referred to the District Level Fee Appellate Committee (DLFRC).

This body has been empowered to adjudicate fee-related disputes and decide appeals, according to officials. Minister Sood said the legislation is not intended to target private schools or teachers but to establish a transparent, predictable and rule-based system. He added that with around 38 lakh children enrolled in Delhi schools, the government considers every child “equally important”.

He further said, “With the new law and the formation of these committees, long-pending questions such as what will happen to school fees this year will find a permanent solution. The government is committed to ensuring that parents are not exploited, while schools are also provided with a clear and rule-based framework.”