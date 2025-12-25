Delhi government to upgrade Tahirpur shelter home in month

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will begin work on improving basic facilities at the Tahirpur shelter home for leprosy- and TB-affected persons within a month, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Wednesday after inspecting the facility.

During the visit, the minister reviewed medical arrangements, protection from cold, and overall living conditions at the shelter home, where 143 male leprosy patients are currently housed.

He directed officials to initiate repair and maintenance work, including waterproofing of the main gate, toilets, dormitory and kitchen, and to ensure adequate water supply on the premises.

According to an official statement, authorities were also instructed to immediately undertake levelling and sanitation work and maintain cleanliness at the shelter home.

Singh emphasised that equal attention should be given to the mental well-being of patients along with their physical health. He directed officials to provide musical instruments for the bhajan group formed by residents to encourage recreational activities.