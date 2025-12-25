Delhi HC refuses to stay release of web series UP 77 on slain gangster Vikas Dubey

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay, for now, the release of the Netflix web series ‘UP 77’, purportedly based on the life of slain gangster Vikas Dubey.

Justice Sachin Datta passed the order after recording assurances from the producers that the series is a work of fiction and that neither the content nor the promotional material would identify or insinuate any real person.

The judge noted that the producers were categorical in their stand and had undertaken to ensure that the promotional material does not name or suggest any real individual. “In the light of the statement, I cannot interdict,” the judge said, adding that the court was not inclined to stay the release “as of now”.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Dubey’s widow, Richa Dubey, who alleged unauthorised biographical depiction of her deceased husband and of her own marital and personal life, ‘without consent, on the OTT platform Waves OTT”.

The judge directed the producers to file an affidavit clarifying the disclaimer and listed the matter for further consideration on January 7.

The judge also asked the producers’ counsel to place on record the promotional material of the web series. The petition alleged that the web series would stigmatise Dubey’s family.

The petition filed by Richa Dubey has sought to restrain the release of the upcoming web series ‘UP 77’, alleging unauthorised biographical depiction of her deceased husband and of her own marital and personal life without consent.

The petition claimed that the portrayal would violate petitioner’s right to privacy and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.