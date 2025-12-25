Gitikka Ganju Dhar on playing Shabnam Jamali in Dhurandhar

For actor Gittika Ganju Dhar, acting is about inhabiting the unfamiliar. Playing the role of Shabnam Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s recently released Dhurandhar, the actor says, “I’m not an overbearing person in real life, and that’s what makes it fun.”

For Dhar, Shabnam, generally seen as the unapologetic, overbearing wife of a powerful Pakistani politician, is far from a ‘negative’ character. Even in moments of harshness — like a scene where Shabnam aggressively reprimands her daughter Yalina (played by Sara Arjun)—Dhar found herself initially holding back, only to be reminded that this is who Shabnam is. Yet beneath the severity, Dhar insists, lies a woman shaped by circumstance: married young to an older man (Jameel Jamali played by Rakesh Bedi), navigating power, control and motherhood in a rigid cultural atmosphere. “She’s coping with her life and standing by her daughter,” Dhar says.

Produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, is running successfully in theatres; it was close to entering the one-crore club within days of its release. The first in a two-part film series, the spy action thriller, however, had had mixed reviews – its grit and realism have been appreciated even as it has been perceived as playing up a certain narrative besides stereotypical characterisations of Pakistanis at times. The film follows undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) who is sent to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal and political underworld as a part of an elaborate Indian intelligence operation.