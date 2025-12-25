MCD panel skips discussing new anti-pollution measures

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) once again touched the ‘severe’ mark of 400, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee on Wednesday did not deliberate on any new pollution control measures, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition.

During the meeting, the issue of using cow dung cakes instead of wood at city crematoriums was reiterated as a pollution-mitigation step. Opposition members accused the BJP-led MCD of failing to take concrete action to address the worsening air quality.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ankush Narang suggested curbing operations at MCD toll tax booths at major entry points such as Kalindi Kunj, Ghazipur, Rajokri and the ITO Border, stating that these booths cause heavy congestion and contribute to vehicular pollution. The Standing Committee also discussed fire safety compliance in restaurants, hotels and pubs across Delhi.

Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma directed officials to submit a detailed report on action taken against illegally operating establishments. Officials informed that inspections were carried out at 2,360 premises last week, of which 1,994 were found to have valid Fire Technical Approval (FTA). Around 64 licences were withheld, 470 prosecutions launched and four premises sealed.