Memorials of Vajpayee, two other BJP icons ready, Modi to inaugurate today

LUCKNOW: Spread over 65 acres next to the embankment of the River Gomti on Hardoi Road, on the outskirts of Lucknow, the memorial Rashtra Prerna Sthal dedicated to BJP icons Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

“The complex will open to the public after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, which happens to be Vajpayee’s birth anniversary,” an official statement said.

Shaped like a lotus reflecting BJP’s election symbol, the memorial features three towering bronze statues of Vajpayee, Mookerjee, and Upadhyay. It also showcases poems and speeches of Vajpayee, nationalist quotes by Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and audio presentations highlighting their contributions to nation-building.

Developed at a cost of Rs 230 crore, the memorial comprises three statues, each measuring 65 feet and weighing 42 tonnes, making them the tallest among all statues of personalities in the state capital. The platform on which the statues stand is surrounded by a water body.

A major attraction is a two-storey museum covering 6,300 sqm, with five galleries, 12 interpretation walls, and two theatres screening orientation films on the lives of the BJP icons. Galleries display texts noting the Jana Sangh’s 1952 election success, the deepak election symbol, and a lamp, Sudarshan Chakra, and Bharat Mata statue.

Other features include an amphitheatre for 3,000 people, a meditation hall, yoga centre, musical block, helipads, and a rally ground accommodating over two lakh people. Party sources said it is the first memorial to house statues of three BJP stalwarts at a single location.