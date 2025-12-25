'Public health concerns can't wait': HC directs GST Council to consider lowering tax on air purifiers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to consider whether air purifiers should be classified as medical equipment, noting that the “severe” air pollution levels in the capital calls for immediate attention to the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) where the judges questioned why air purifiers, despite their role in mitigating health risks from toxic air, continue to be taxed at 18%.

The bench asked the GST Council to convene a meeting at the earliest to deliberate on the issue, while referring to a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, which had recommended a more compassionate stance by either eliminating or significantly lowering GST on air purifiers and the HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters they use. The bench said that classifying air purifiers as medical equipment could justify reducing the GST rate from the current 18% to the concessional 5% slab.