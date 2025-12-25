The Many Christmases of Delhi

It is Christmas Day, and the signs are everywhere across the capital. The winter chill has finally settled in, proper and bracing, and for once the city was rewarded with a rare gift yesterday. A clear blue sky and bright winter sun. For Dilli wallahs accustomed to peering through a fog of grey each December, it felt almost indulgent. The city seemed to breathe a little easier, and so did we.

Last week, walking through Connaught Place’s inner circle, I caught a familiar and deeply comforting scent. Warm butter, spice, and fruit. The unmistakable aroma of freshly baked plum cakes drifting out of Wenger’s. December does that to you. It slows you down, nudges you indoors, reminds you why it is called the most wonderful time of the year.

Delhi, after all, is a city built on arrivals. As the capital, it has long gathered communities from across regions and faiths, becoming a true melting pot of traditions, languages, and kitchens. Christmas here is not a single note but a layered chorus, shaped by where people come from and what they choose to carry forward.