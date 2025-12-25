Youth murdered by friends over personal dispute in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men allegedly killed their friend in Samaypur Badli area, binding his limbs and dumping his body in the Munak Canal, reportedly driven by one accused’s anger over the victim’s relationship with his cousin despite repeated warnings.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Ashish (23) and Vishal Dhilod (23), residents of Tikri Kalan. A sharp-edged weapon, vehicle used for disposing of the body, and scooter used to take the victim from the metro station to the spot have been recovered.

On November 22, a PCR call was received at Samaypur Badli police station that a body was floating in the Munak Canal near Haiderpur water treatment plant. When police reached there, they found the body of a man with his hands and feet tied with shoelaces and a handkerchief around his neck. Three sharp injuries were visible on the head, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the deceased was identified as Ankit (18), a resident of Sadar Bazar. He had been reported missing from the Gulabi Bagh area since November 18. The investigation gained momentum following the arrest of one of the accused, Ashish, by the Special Cell in Rohini on an unrelated matter. During questioning, Ashish confessed to the killing.

“Police analysed CCTV footage and call detail records (CDRs), following which his accomplice Vishal was also arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said.

The investigation revealed that the murder was motivated by personal dispute. Ashish was enraged because the deceased was in a relationship with his cousin and refused to end the contact despite multiple warnings, officials said.