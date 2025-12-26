AAP leaders, two others booked for Santa video

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a first information report against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Adil Ahmed Khan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by posting on social media a video campaign named “Santa Claus fainted in Delhi Pollution”, which showed men dressed as Santa fainting due to high pollution levels in the city.

The case was registered at Connaught Place police station based on a complaint filed by advocate Khushboo George.

The complaint alleged that the leaders deliberately carried out malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of the Christian community, stating that their actions had deeply wounded sentiments and threatened communal harmony in the national capital.

According to the complaint, on December 17 and 18, the leaders uploaded videos showing a political skit, where individuals dressed as Santa were portrayed in a mocking manner, shown fainting.