Act on illegal borewells across Delhi within two months: National Green Tribunal

NEW DELHI: In a big crackdown, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Delhi authorities to complete proceedings and issue a final order within two months on the action to be taken against several illegal borewells operating inside dyeing units across multiple industrial clusters of the Capital.

The green body issued the directive while hearing a petition alleging widespread environmental violations by dyeing units in areas such as Narela, Bawana, Mayapuri and Lawrence Road. The plea claimed that many of these units had been functioning without the mandatory environmental clearances and were illegally extracting groundwater through unauthorised borewells.

It further alleged that untreated and toxic effluents generated by these units were being discharged into open land and drains, leading to groundwater contamination, which posed serious health risks to local residents.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had earlier submitted an action taken report dated February 17, stating that inspections were carried out at 61 locations. Of these, 18 units were found to be compliant with environmental norms, while 28 units were operating in violation of the prescribed standards. Further, six units were found locked at the time of the inspection and another unit could not be traced.

Further, in a separate reply filed by the Delhi Jal Board on May 29, it said joint inspections had been conducted across Lawrence Road, Mayapuri, Narela and Bawana. The inspections revealed the presence of illegal borewells at several sites. While some of these borewells were sealed, action against others was yet to be taken.

In its order dated December 19, a bench of NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel expressed concern over the delay and directed authorities to expedite the process. The tribunal ordered that a final decision on the illegal borewells be taken within two months and directed the immediate sealing of all unauthorised borewells.