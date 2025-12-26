Amrita & Sahir: A Love That Never Ends

Yearning and love have long been poetry’s most enduring subjects, often finding their deepest resonance in what remains unsaid. Romantic ache is the core of playwright Syed Hyder Hasan’s Ek Mulaqat based on the love story of poets Amrita Pritam and Sahir Ludhianvi,

An audience beloved across the world, the play, taking off from the title, is about a single, fateful meeting between the two poets on Amrita’s terrace in her Delhi home. It becomes an exploration of unrequited love, lingering desire, and poetry. First staged in 2014, it was revived early this year, nearly a decade after its premiere. “Ek Mulaqat was extremely popular, but we had to stop it for various reasons. Then COVID-19 happened. For a long time, we kept saying, ‘Let’s do it.’ Finally, we fixed a date in May and started. It was as simple as that,” says Hasan.

Ek Mulaqat, in Hasan’s words, is a poetic re-imagination, rather than a biographical account of the relationship. The spark came from a single line Amrita wrote after Sahir’s death in 1980 — “Aaj mera Khuda mar gaya (Today my God died)”. “That intensity — that madness — is where the entire play came from. It’s not even quasi-historical. It’s an emotional piece,” he says. “I didn’t want to get into their personal complexities. I consciously chose to make it a pure, unadulterated love story.”