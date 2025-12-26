Delhi HC relief for Hayer in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Harsatinder Pal Singh Hayer, son-in-law of late Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged Rs 48,000-crore ponzi scheme in which investors were duped.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted regular bail to Hayer, noting that he was granted bail in the CBI case related to the predicate offence, based on which the ED started its investigation in the matter on May 27, 2023 and has remained on bail without any allegation of misuse of liberty.