Delhi’s air quality slips to 'very poor' as smog lingers across parts of city

Delhi’s air quality slipped into the ‘very poor’ category on Friday after showing marginal improvement over the previous two days, with a thick layer of smog continuing to linger in parts of the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 310, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

Air quality was ‘very poor’ at at least 24 monitoring stations, while Lodhi Road recorded ‘moderate’ air quality with an AQI of 185. Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 395 among the 40 stations monitored. Delhi had recorded ‘poor’ air quality over the past two days.

In ITO, a thick layer of smog was present with reduced visibility, with an AQI of 330, placing it in the ' very poor' category. Additionally, a thick layer of smog lingered in areas around Akshardham and AIIMS this morning.

According to CPCB data, several other areas in the capital, including Anand Vihar (390), Bawana (379), Narela (356), and RK Puram (320), also saw a drop in air quality, remaining in the 'very poor' category. Sirifort recorded similar conditions, with an AQI of 317.

However, some parts of the city fared better.

NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 253, placing it in the 'poor' category. Sri Aurobindo Marg (258), Mandir Marg (234), and IGI Airport T3 (239) also recorded relatively better air quality, but it remained in the 'poor' category.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) said air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next six days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the current average wind speed, below 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

The IMD also forecast maximum temperatures in the range of 21 to 23 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius for Friday.

According to CPCB, an AQI of 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.