Environment norms go for a toss as illegal dyeing units drain Delhi’s water

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of illegal jeans dyeing units are quietly damaging Delhi’s water resources and environment. These units are reportedly consuming nearly 100 million litres of water each day through illegal borewells and dumping the chemical-laden waste straight into the city’s drainage system, which merges in the Yamuna.

Thousands of litres of clean groundwater are used daily by illegal textile dyeing units. The textile industry is classified as a “red-category” industry, meaning it causes severe pollution.

Such activities require approval under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981, and as per rules on the management of hazardous waste. However, these norms often get the go-by. Hundreds of such units are being operated illegally, including in residential pockets.

Illegal dyeing units are active across Bindapur, Matiala, Khyala, Sarita Vihar, etc. Each unit uses between 200,000 and 500,000 litres of groundwater a day. Since the operators can’t apply for legal water connections, they rely on illegal borewells. This newspaper had earlier reported the related story on July 3, 2025.

Illegal units operating in plain sight

In Seelampur, there are dozens of illegal units operating in plain sight. These factories dry coloured fabrics on rooftops. According to residents, these factories have contaminated local drains and roads with untreated wastewater, which flows straight into the Yamuna River. The wastewater is not treated before being discharged into the city’s storm water drains.