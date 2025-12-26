Pothole, streetlight problems remain top complaints on PWD roads in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A latest status report has revealed that potholes and street light problems are the top complaints on roads coming under jurisdiction of Public Works Department (PWD) in the national capital. The agency has received more than 1,000 complaints related to roads, streetlights and potholes.

Under the category of ‘potholes,’ a total of 241 complaints were received during the two months, of which 189 were pending, while the rest were resolved.

In the past 10 months, the Delhi government has claimed to have repaired over 3,000 potholes, with the government terming it a “commitment to ending the cycle of delays and excuses.”

A PWD official said, “These are routine complaints received from the public. As soon as we receive complaints related to roads and streetlights, such as potholes, missing lights, damaged bulbs and poles, the department responds immediately and fixes them within two to three days.”

The roads that are found to be in very poor conditions and where potholes develop frequently are placed on a list for complete repair and re-carpeting as a permanent solution, which will commence soon, as the air pollution situation becomes better, the official said.