Rs 5 per meal as Atal Canteens open in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday launched the Atal Canteens on the 101st birth anniversary of former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, aiming to provide nutritious meals at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to workers, the poor, and other needy citizens of the city.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Rekha Gupta said that 45 Atal Canteens are being inaugurated in the first phase, in line with the government’s election promise, while work on the remaining 55 canteens will be completed soon.

“Under the scheme, labourers, needy people and families living in jhuggi clusters will get a full meal for Rs 5. The idea is to ensure that people eat with dignity,” the CM said, adding that lakhs of residents would benefit from the initiative. Recalling Vajpayee’s contribution to Delhi’s infrastructure, Gupta said the former prime minister flagged off the Delhi Metro on December 24, 2002, when Kolkata was the only city in the country with a metro system. She said Delhi now has a 394-km metro network, which has been further expanded under PM Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the chief minister alleged that they made promises without releasing funds. She said the present government is releasing Rs 2,700 crore even for projects that pertain to earlier periods.