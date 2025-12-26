Rs 5 per meal as Atal Canteens open in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday launched the Atal Canteens on the 101st birth anniversary of former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, aiming to provide nutritious meals at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to workers, the poor, and other needy citizens of the city.
Speaking at the inauguration, CM Rekha Gupta said that 45 Atal Canteens are being inaugurated in the first phase, in line with the government’s election promise, while work on the remaining 55 canteens will be completed soon.
“Under the scheme, labourers, needy people and families living in jhuggi clusters will get a full meal for Rs 5. The idea is to ensure that people eat with dignity,” the CM said, adding that lakhs of residents would benefit from the initiative. Recalling Vajpayee’s contribution to Delhi’s infrastructure, Gupta said the former prime minister flagged off the Delhi Metro on December 24, 2002, when Kolkata was the only city in the country with a metro system. She said Delhi now has a 394-km metro network, which has been further expanded under PM Narendra Modi.
Taking a swipe at previous governments, the chief minister alleged that they made promises without releasing funds. She said the present government is releasing Rs 2,700 crore even for projects that pertain to earlier periods.
Highlighting welfare measures, Gupta said Rs 700 crore has been earmarked this year for improving living conditions in jhuggi clusters, and that regular meetings are being held to facilitate housing for slum dwellers. She also announced administrative reforms, including increasing the number of revenue districts in Delhi from 11 to 13. “With the power of a single vote, we are working to strengthen facilities and governance for the people,” she said.
Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, along with Rekha Gupta, inaugurated an Atal Canteen near Apna Bazaar in Nehru Nagar, Lajpat Nagar. Delhi Government Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah and several other dignitaries were present.
The chief minister, along with ministers and dignitaries, also partook of a meal at the canteen and directed officials to ensure the highest standards of food quality and hygiene.
Manohar Lal said people in Delhi had suffered over the past 20 years. “Previous governments did not do anything. Delhi kept asking for facilities. Now, with a BJP government at the Centre and in Delhi, work is being done for the welfare of the people,” he said. The Atal Canteens reflect Vajpayee’s ideals of service, good governance and human sensitivity, and are a strong commitment to delivering dignified support to citizens at the last mile.