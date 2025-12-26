Two held for sexually assaulting minor in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after forcing her to consume alcohol in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rishabh (26)—a bank employee who resides in Badli’s JJ Camp—and Narottam alias Neta (28), a local salon owner from Raja Vihar. The matter came to light on the evening of December 20 after a PCR call was received about a girl being forced to consume alcohol in Raja Vihar.

A team of cops rushed to the spot, where the victim’s father said his daughter had consumed alcohol. But a more serious offence was uncovered following a subsequent inquiry and the recording of the girl’s statement.

According to the police, the minor girl was medically examined. It was during the examination that she revealed that she had been lured to a vacant house in Raja Vihar, where she was forced to consume alcohol and raped. During the probe, the cops found that the house belonged to Narottam.