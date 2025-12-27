Air pollution crisis: Delhi government plans new automated testing stations

NEW DELHI: Amid the pollution crisis in the national capital, government has decided to start two new Automated Testing Stations (ATS) by March next year and five by November.

Currently, the capital’s only operational ATS is located in Jhuljhuli in South West Delhi, with an annual capacity to test up to 70,000 vehicles. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid foundation stone of another centre annual capacity up to 78000 vehicles at Nand Nagri and another one in Tehkhand this year. The government aims to run at least 9 to 10 centres by the end of the year to ensure proper testing of commercial vehicles. With around 6.5 lakh commercial vehicles in Delhi requiring annual fitness certification, the majority are forced to rely on testing facilities outside the city.

The CM on Friday said that the government is committed to ensure that every vehicle in the capital is pollution-free. To achieve this, automated commercial vehicle fitness testing stations are being rapidly established.

She informed that the fitness centre at Jhuljhuli is already operational while the fitness centre at Burari is being upgraded. Two similar centres at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are expected to become operational by March next year. Collectively, these four centres will be able to conduct fitness tests for approximately 2.5 to 3 lakh commercial vehicles annually.

She further stated that the city government has decided to install five additional automated vehicle fitness testing stations at various DTC depots, all of which have received the necessary approvals. These stations will be established at Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GTK Depot and Dichau Kalan.