CAG reports to spark fireworks in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: The four-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on January 5, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Friday. He added that five reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) are expected during the session.
Pollution is expected to take the centre stage in the session, with the Opposition set to raise it on the floor of the House.
Sources privy to the matter say the winter session will witness the tabling of CAG reports on the renovation of the bungalow dubbed “Sheesh Mahal,” the Women and Child Development Department’s Ladli Scheme, advertisement policy, mohalla clinics and the construction of classrooms by the previous AAP government.
It may be recalled that “extravagant” spending on the remodelling and renovation of the bungalow by the Kejriwal government was a major line of attack by the BJP against AAP during the Delhi Assembly polls in January this year.
In the earlier sessions, CAG reports on transport and the now-scrapped excise policy were tabled, which caused heated exchanges between the Opposition AAP and the ruling BJP. During the monsoon session, two CAG reports were tabled that “exposed financial irregularities by the former government,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in August.
Soon after the government formation in February, the Delhi government had announced that 14 CAG reports would be tabled, exposing the reality of Kejriwal and his party during their time in power.
During the budget session, two CAG reports were presented in the Delhi assembly—one on health and another on excise. Later, in March, another report was issued.
The Speaker stated that the fourth session (winter) of the eighth legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will meet in the Assembly House from January 5 8, 2026. The proceedings will begin with an address by Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. A notification has been issued in this regard.
The Speaker stated that all administrative and procedural arrangements are being finalised in advance, including coordination across Secretariat branches, and logistical support to facilitate uninterrupted conduct of business.
Gupta added that the Secretariat is ensuring that the four-day session proceeds in a disciplined and well-organised manner, enabling the House to transact its legislative and procedural agenda efficiently.
He also noted that several important papers are proposed to be laid before the House during this session, and necessary arrangements have been made for the same.
During the briefing, Gupta, along with Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni, also shared details of a nine-day Ram Katha to be held from January 17 to 25 at the Bharat Mandapam here. The event will be organised by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati under a World Peace Mission, with renowned Ram Katha exponent Morari Bapu delivering the discourse.
Five audit reports
Sheesh Mahal
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) flagged that over Rs 33 crore was spent on the renovation of the then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, far exceeding the initial estimate of Rs 7.9 crore. The renovation work, which began in 2020, included several high-end purchases and upgrades
Ladli Yojana for girls’ education
A CAG audit uncovered discrepancies of over Rs 220 crore in Ladli Scheme, launched to provide assistance for girls’ education. Audit revealed fraudulent registrations and excess payments
Advertisement policy
A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s expenditure on advertising campaigns surged by approximately 1,200% between 2018 and 2022
Mohalla clinics of previous AAP government
The CAG report highlighted serious concerns regarding Delhi’s mohalla clinics launched by the previous AAP government. It found that nearly 70% of patients received consultations lasting less than a minute, while 18% of the clinics were non-operational. During the audit period, 41 of the 218 clinics were closed due to persistent doctor shortages and other administrative issues
Construction of new classrooms
The CAG report alleged irregularities in the construction of new classrooms during the previous government’s tenure