CAG reports to spark fireworks in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: The four-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on January 5, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Friday. He added that five reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) are expected during the session.

Pollution is expected to take the centre stage in the session, with the Opposition set to raise it on the floor of the House.

Sources privy to the matter say the winter session will witness the tabling of CAG reports on the renovation of the bungalow dubbed “Sheesh Mahal,” the Women and Child Development Department’s Ladli Scheme, advertisement policy, mohalla clinics and the construction of classrooms by the previous AAP government.

It may be recalled that “extravagant” spending on the remodelling and renovation of the bungalow by the Kejriwal government was a major line of attack by the BJP against AAP during the Delhi Assembly polls in January this year.

In the earlier sessions, CAG reports on transport and the now-scrapped excise policy were tabled, which caused heated exchanges between the Opposition AAP and the ruling BJP. During the monsoon session, two CAG reports were tabled that “exposed financial irregularities by the former government,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in August.

Soon after the government formation in February, the Delhi government had announced that 14 CAG reports would be tabled, exposing the reality of Kejriwal and his party during their time in power.