Deadline to submit nursery application forms at Delhi's private schools today

NEW DELHI: With the deadline fast approaching, parents seeking nursery admission for their children in private unaided schools in Delhi have just one day left to submit application forms. December 27 is the final date, and no applications will be accepted after this, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has reiterated.

Parents will be able to submit the forms by today 4 pm. The ongoing admission process covers nursery, KG and Class 1 seats in around 1,741 private unaided recognised schools across the capital.

The DoE has made it clear that the guidelines apply only to open-category seats, while admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories will continue through its centralised admission system.

With the cut-off just a day away, schools have reported a surge in last-minute enquiries and form submissions. Education officials have advised parents to ensure that their applications are complete and supported by valid documents, as incomplete or late submissions will not be considered under any circumstances.

The DoE has also warned schools against accepting forms beyond the stipulated deadline or deviating from prescribed norms.