Delhi CM attack case: Court frames charges against two accused

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday framed charges of attempt to murder and assault on a public servant against two men accused of attacking CM Rekha Gupta during a public event in August, setting the stage for a trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann framed the charges after the two accused—Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh—pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The judge ordered framing of charges given that “prima facie all ingredients for the offence punishable under Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS, read with Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant), and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of BNS is made out against both the accused persons.”

The judge on Friday also allowed the request of the special public prosecutor (SPP) for the state to record the victim’s statement in an ‘in-camera’ proceeding, noting that she is the sitting CM of Delhi and a public figure.

“Therefore, she may be called at 2.00 pm for her evidence as and when called and her evidence may kindly be recorded in camera proceedings so that there should not be overcrowding in the court,” the prosecutor told the judge.

The judge noted the submission of the counsel representing the accused persons, who said they have no objection to the prosecution’s request.

“In view of the verbal request made by SPP for the state and in view of verbal no objection given by counsel for both the accused persons, and considering that she is a public servant as well as a woman... prosecution witness Rekha Gupta be summoned for her evidence at 2.00 pm as and when called in future in this case and her evidence should be recorded in ‘in-camera proceedings’,” the judge said.

Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on August 20, with her office terming the assault a part of a “conspiracy to kill her.”